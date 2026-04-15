Aston Villa target move for Premier League goalkeeper to replace Emi Martinez

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Unai Emery’s side have entered the race to sign highly-rated Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, according to Daily Mail.



With mounting uncertainty surrounding the future of their World Cup-winning number one, Emiliano Martinez, Villa are proactively searching for a long-term successor, and the 23-year-old Englishman has rocketed straight to the top of their wishlist.

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Trafford’s current situation at Man City is undeniably frustrating for a player of his immense potential.

After originally progressing through City’s academy and making a name for himself with some incredible shot-stopping displays at Burnley, he made a triumphant return to the Etihad just last summer.

However, the fairytale homecoming was abruptly derailed when Pep Guardiola’s side also pulled off the blockbuster signing of 27-year-old Italian superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma.

James Trafford is looking for more playing time

As a result, Trafford has found himself glued to the bench. Despite recently earning his senior England debut, you can’t expect a 23-year-old with his ceiling to be content playing second fiddle forever.

He’s been limited to barely over 250 league minutes this season, meaning he is widely expected to push for a move this summer in search of the regular first-team football he desperately needs to continue his development.

Over at Villa Park, the pursuit of Trafford makes perfect financial and tactical sense.

Aston Villa are looking to replace Martinez

Martinez is an absolute club legend, but at 33 years old, there is a growing acceptance that his time in the Midlands might be drawing to a natural conclusion.

The Argentine is one of Villa’s highest earners, and cashing in on him now would provide a massive boost as the club navigates tricky Premier League and UEFA financial and sustainability regulations.

Trafford is a commanding, modern goalkeeper with brilliant distribution skills and excellent reflexes, traits that Emery heavily relies on to build out from the back.

Man City are notorious for driving a hard bargain and will likely demand a hefty fee, potentially upwards of £30 million, to part with a young domestic asset.

However, if Martinez does finally bid farewell to Villa Park this summer, securing a hungry, ready-made replacement like Trafford would be an absolute masterstroke.

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