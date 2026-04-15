Aston Villa target move for Premier League goalkeeper to replace Emi Martinez

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Aston Villa breaking news
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Unai Emery’s side have entered the race to sign highly-rated Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, according to Daily Mail.

With mounting uncertainty surrounding the future of their World Cup-winning number one, Emiliano Martinez, Villa are proactively searching for a long-term successor, and the 23-year-old Englishman has rocketed straight to the top of their wishlist.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Trafford’s current situation at Man City is undeniably frustrating for a player of his immense potential.

After originally progressing through City’s academy and making a name for himself with some incredible shot-stopping displays at Burnley, he made a triumphant return to the Etihad just last summer.

However, the fairytale homecoming was abruptly derailed when Pep Guardiola’s side also pulled off the blockbuster signing of 27-year-old Italian superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma.

James Trafford is looking for more playing time

As a result, Trafford has found himself glued to the bench. Despite recently earning his senior England debut, you can’t expect a 23-year-old with his ceiling to be content playing second fiddle forever.

He’s been limited to barely over 250 league minutes this season, meaning he is widely expected to push for a move this summer in search of the regular first-team football he desperately needs to continue his development.

Over at Villa Park, the pursuit of Trafford makes perfect financial and tactical sense.

More Stories / Latest News
Ibrahima Konate Liverpool
“I think..” – Ibrahima Konate issues worrying update on Liverpool teammate Ekitike
Man United breaking news
Man United closely monitor attacking and defensive duo from Premier League club
Arsenal exclusive
Sources: Arsenal willing to sell Jesus and Havertz to make way for €120 million attacker

Aston Villa are looking to replace Martinez

Martinez is an absolute club legend, but at 33 years old, there is a growing acceptance that his time in the Midlands might be drawing to a natural conclusion.

The Argentine is one of Villa’s highest earners, and cashing in on him now would provide a massive boost as the club navigates tricky Premier League and UEFA financial and sustainability regulations.

Trafford is a commanding, modern goalkeeper with brilliant distribution skills and excellent reflexes, traits that Emery heavily relies on to build out from the back.

Man City are notorious for driving a hard bargain and will likely demand a hefty fee, potentially upwards of £30 million, to part with a young domestic asset.

However, if Martinez does finally bid farewell to Villa Park this summer, securing a hungry, ready-made replacement like Trafford would be an absolute masterstroke.

Aston Villa prepare offer as Tottenham and Newcastle circle for 26-year-old Dutchman

 

More Stories James Trafford

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *