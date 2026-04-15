Bayern Munich eye impressive Premier League striker as potential back up to Harry Kane

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly exploring attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, with Brian Brobbey emerging as a player of interest following his encouraging debut campaign in the Premier League.



According to The Independent, the German champions have been closely tracking the Sunderland forward, who has made a positive impression during his first full season in England’s top flight.

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At 24 years old, Brobbey represents the type of developing striker Bayern have historically targeted to strengthen squad depth.

With Harry Kane firmly established as the club’s primary goal scorer, Bayern are believed to be seeking reliable competition capable of supporting the England captain while also contributing meaningful minutes across multiple competitions.

Brian Brobbey has made a mark at Sunderland

Brobbey’s journey to the Premier League has been marked by steady development and persistence.

Having previously gained recognition during his time with Ajax, where he demonstrated physical strength and sharp finishing ability.

The Dutchman has scored seven goals for Sunderland in all competitions this season.

His move to Sunderland provided an opportunity to test his abilities in one of the world’s most demanding leagues. Despite the challenges associated with adapting to Premier League football,

Brobbey has shown encouraging signs of growth.

Can Bayern Munich lure him to the Bundesliga?

Since signing Kane, Bayern Munich have relied heavily on the England international’s goal-scoring consistency.

However, the demands of competing across domestic and European competitions have reinforced the need for additional attacking depth.

Historically, Bayern have maintained strong competition within the squad to ensure sustained performance levels.

The addition of a striker like Brobbey would not only provide cover for Kane but also create tactical flexibility.

Getting Sunderland to part ways with their marquee striker won’t be a walk in the park.

The Black Cats are well aware of his rising stock and will undoubtedly demand a premium fee to sanction his departure, especially knowing the depths of Bayern’s pockets.

The lure of Champions League football and competing for major honors is usually too strong for any player to ignore.

Brobbey would jump at the opportunity to play for a club like Bayern Munich.

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