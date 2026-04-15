(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jacobo Ramon has been linked with a move away from Como at the end of the season, and the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on him.

The player has also been linked with a return to Real Madrid. However, a report from TEAMtalk claims that Real Madrid will wait until 2027 to secure his signature. They want him to return to the club, but they are unwilling to sign him at the end of this season. Their decision has put the Premier League clubs on alert.

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Is Jacobo Ramon moving to England?

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea, Arsenal or Liverpool decide to make a move for the 21-year-old central defender in the summer. They need more quality in the defensive unit, and Ramon could prove to be an excellent long-term investment. Chelsea and Liverpool, in particular, have been quite poor at the back. They need to bring in upgrades on players like Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Joe Gomez.

Ramon has proved himself in Italy, and he has the quality to thrive in England as well. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool. The opportunity to play for some of the biggest clubs in England will be hard for him to turn down. Regular football at Chelsea or Liverpool could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

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Real Madrid return could tempt Ramon

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old is prepared to turn down the opportunity to move to England and wait for Real Madrid until 2027.

Meanwhile, the links with Arsenal are quite surprising. They have the best defensive unit in the country, and they will not be able to accommodate the Spaniard in the starting lineup. It would make no sense for the defender to join them and sit on the bench at the London club.