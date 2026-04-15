Portugal's defender #14 Goncalo Inacio fights for the ball with Croatia’s midfielder #7 Lovro Majer during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Croatia at Jamor stadium in Oeiras on June 8, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 24-year-old Portuguese defender has done quite well for club and country, and multiple clubs are monitoring his situation. According to Edu Burgos, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in signing the Sporting CP defender.

He has consistently shown his quality in Portuguese football, and the opportunity to move to England could be exciting. It could be the ideal next step in his career.

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Premier League clubs eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Burgos wrote on X: “Gonçalo Inácio awakens interest from the big clubs. “His great season at Sporting, especially in the Champions League, has drawn attention in England (Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United) and Spain. “His release clause amounts to 60M€, but it’s negotiable.”

Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have been linked with moves away from Chelsea at the end of the season, and Chelsea will need to replace both players. Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back of this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing the Portuguese International would be a wise decision.

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Liverpool could use Inacio

Similarly, Liverpool need more defensive depth. Joe Gomez has suffered from persistent injury problems, and they need to upgrade on him. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season and has not yet signed an extension with the club. Inacio could be a quality addition for them. The left-footed defender can operate as a central defender as well as a full back. His versatility would be an added bonus.

As for Manchester United, they need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire. Matthijs de Ligt has had his fair share of injury problems this season as well. Adding more depth to the defensive unit would be ideal for them.

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs is willing to pay the €60 million asking price for him.