Moises Caicedo of Chelsea goes down injured after a challenge by Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to replace Robert Sanchez at the end of the season, and they have identified James Trafford as a target.

The English goalkeeper has struggled for regular opportunities at Manchester City and might need to leave to play more often. He’s a talented goalkeeper with a bright future, but sitting on the bench at Manchester City could be detrimental to his development. He needs regular opportunities in order to fulfil his potential.

Trafford has been described as a “world class” goalkeeper in the past.

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Chelsea eye James Trafford move

Sanchez has failed to live up to the expectations at Chelsea, and they are prepared to cash in on him. Replacing him with Trafford could be a wise decision. The Manchester City goalkeeper will be determined to prove himself at the highest level, and his hunger to succeed will be a huge bonus for Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City is willing to sanction his departure.

According to reports from Spain, the player’s market value is around €25 million. The 23-year-old certainly has the quality to justify the investment, and he could even prove to be a major bargain at that price.

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Chelsea face competition for Trafford

Meanwhile, Chelsea is not the only club after him. Newcastle United and Tottenham are also monitoring his situation.

Newcastle need a quality long-term replacement for Nick Pope, who is in the twilight stages of his career. On the other hand, Tottenham need a replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who has been quite inconsistent. The Italian has been linked with a return to his homeland, and Trafford could be the ideal replacement.

All three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen where the 23-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper ends up eventually.