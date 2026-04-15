(Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive year following a tense, albeit uninspiring, 0-0 draw against Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners progressed 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Kai Havertz’s late heroics in the first leg, but the performance in North London left many critics questioning the team’s momentum.

Despite the lack of attacking spark, Mikel Arteta’s men successfully navigated a cagey encounter to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against Atlético Madrid.

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Declan Rice: “Who cares what people think”

Speaking to TNT Sports immediately after the final whistle, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was in no mood to apologise for the pragmatic nature of the victory.

Responding to suggestions that the performance was “frustrating” for the home support, Rice fired back at the mounting criticism following the club’s recent dip in form.

He said:

“I’m delighted. I’m so, so happy. We now want to go one step forward than last season and get to the final. Frustrating? No… we’ve just got to another semi-final. Who cares what people think.”

Rice emphasised that in the knockout stages of elite European competition, the result is the only statistic that matters.

“The tension is there because the stakes are so high. We were disciplined, we kept a clean sheet, and we are in the last four. That’s the reality.”

“Bring on these last couple of weeks!” ? Declan Rice reacts after Arsenal reach back-to-back Champions League semi-finals!@julesbreach Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ktz4f6Sc5b — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Massive game vs Manchester City next

While the European celebrations will be short-lived, the focus now shifts back to a domestic campaign that has hit a turbulent patch.

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Arsenal head into a “make-or-break” weekend as they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face Manchester City in a Premier League title decider.

Having recently suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth and been dumped out of both the FA Cup and League Cup, Arsenal’s season is at a critical crossroads.

With injuries mounting, including a fresh concern for Noni Madueke, Arteta must find a way to reignite his side’s attacking rhythm if they are to overcome Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.