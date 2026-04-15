Hugo Ekitike injury: Liverpool star ruled out for months in huge blow

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been hit with the worst possible news as their season continues to spiral, with star forward Hugo Ekitike confirmed to miss up to nine months after suffering a devastating injury during Tuesday night’s Champions League exit to PSG.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off in tears after just 22 minutes at Anfield, having collapsed unchallenged while clutching his ankle.

The atmosphere at the club, already described as being at an all-time low, has plummeted further with the confirmation of a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

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Ben Jacobs gives update on Hugo Ekitike’s injury

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed the severity of the situation, noting that the French international will not only miss the remainder of Liverpool’s campaign but is also officially ruled out of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Jacobs posted the following on X:

“Hugo Ekitike faces several months out with an Achilles tendon injury sustained in the Champions League quarter-final defeat. The French international will miss the World Cup and could be sidelined for up to nine months.”

Ekitike, who has been Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 17 goals, might not return to training until 2027.

Manager Arne Slot, who had already seen his side dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League in a matter of days, admitted the situation looks really bad.

Liverpool’s mounting attacking crisis

The timing of Ekitike’s injury creates a catastrophic vacuum in Liverpool’s frontline.

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With Mohamed Salah officially confirmed to be leaving Anfield this summer and club-record signing Alexander Isak still struggling to find his rhythm after returning from a broken leg, the Reds are facing a total offensive rebuild.

Slot’s “star signings” from last summer have rarely been able to play together due to a persistent injury curse.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 UEFA Champions League 12 3 1 FA Cup 3 1 1 Community Shield 1 1 — EFL Cup 1 1 — Total 45 17 6

Hugo Ekitike stats for 25/26 via transfermarkt

With Ekitike sidelined for the bulk of next season, the recruitment team will now be forced back into the market to find an elite replacement.

Failure to do so could see the Reds’ poor season extend well into the 2026/27 campaign.