"I think.." - Ibrahima Konate issues worrying update on Liverpool teammate Ekitike

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

During Liverpool’s massive heavyweight clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the wind was completely sucked out of the stadium when star striker Hugo Ekitike went down with a horrible injury.



Instead of dissecting the tactical battle of a classic European tie, the post-match conversation was purely focused on the 23-year-old’s health and unfortunately, the early signs are incredibly grim.

The French attacker has been in incredible form for the Premier League giants this season.

His injury came as a massive blow to Liverpool’s chances to mount a comeback.

A devastating blow to Liverpool and France

Moreover, his injury looked so serious that questions are being raised about the chances of participation in the World Cup this summer.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konaté didn’t try to sugarcoat the situation regarding his club teammate and French compatriot.

Looking visibly shaken by what he saw on the pitch, Konaté offered a sobering update.

“I think it’s a bad injury,” the defender admitted to reporters, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t want to talk about that because with the World Cup, all of the things coming this summer, it’s very, very hard for him at this moment. I send him my prayers and everything.”

Reds are waiting to find more information on the injury

What makes this situation an absolute gut-punch is the timing. Ekitike has been absolutely flying for the Reds this season, cementing himself as the focal point of the attack and leading the club’s scoring charts.

He was practically a guaranteed lock to be selected for Didier Deschamps’ French squad heading to North America for the 2026 World Cup this summer.

To suffer a potentially tournament-ending blow in the middle of a career-best season, and ironically, while playing against his former employers in PSG, is really unfortunate.

Amidst all this, it should be remembered that the Premier League side are waiting for more information regarding the injury. Even though it looks bad, no time-frame can be put on it.

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