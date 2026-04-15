Jadon Sancho faces making brutal decision as Man United exit edges closer

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Jadon Sancho era at Manchester United is finally coming to an end.



His arrival promised so much but he failed to deliver at the biggest stage. He was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa but none of the moves proved to be beneficial for him and to revive his Man United career.

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According to the Mirror, the 26-year-old England winger has his heart completely set on a permanent return to Borussia Dortmund when his Old Trafford contract officially expires this summer.

However, if he wants to reunite with the famous Yellow Wall, he is going to have to accept a seriously drastic wage cut to make the math work.

Man United spell has been a nightmare for Sancho

Sancho’s mega-money move to Manchester back in 2021 just hasn’t worked out for anyone involved.

He originally arrived as one of Europe’s most exciting and explosive creative talents, commanding a staggering £73 million transfer fee and landing a blockbuster contract reportedly worth north of £250,000 a week.

Fast forward five years, and his time in England has been dominated by inconsistent form, off-pitch drama, and heavy stints out of the first-team picture.

Now, with his five-year deal finally running out, United are more than ready to wipe their hands clean and clear his massive salary off their books as a free agent.

Dortmund are ready to offer him a new career lifeline

While Dortmund would absolutely love to welcome their former golden boy back on a permanent, full-time basis, the German club operates in a completely different financial model compared to the Premier League giants.

They simply cannot, and will not, blow up their wage bill to match the absurd money Sancho has been raking in over in Manchester.

Dortmund’s top brass have made it crystal clear during early background talks, if Sancho wants to wear the black and yellow again, he needs to slash his salary expectations in a major way.

At 26 years old, he should be stepping into his absolute prime. He knows exactly how good he can be in the Bundesliga, an environment that perfectly suits his technical, fluid style of play. But walking away from premium Premier League money is always dificult for players.

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