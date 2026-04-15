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Jose Mourinho has emerged as a “genuine contender” for a sensational return to the Premier League, with the Portuguese icon reportedly identified as the leading candidate to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

According to the latest from talkSPORT, the Newcastle hierarchy are seriously considering a change in leadership following a string of poor results that has seen the Magpies slump to 14th in the table.

The club’s Saudi owners are believed to be increasingly attracted to the idea of a “big-name” appointment to spearhead the next phase of their project at St James’ Park.

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The report suggests that Mourinho, currently managing Benfica, has significant admirers within the Newcastle boardroom.

While Eddie Howe has credit in the bank after delivering the League Cup last season, recent defeats, including a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace where Newcastle surrendered a first-half lead, have put his position under immense scrutiny.

As per talkSPORT, if Howe leaves this summer, Mourinho is the main target, though he is also expected to be a top candidate for the Portugal national team after the World Cup should Roberto Martinez step down.

Jose Mourinho’s Premier League record

A move to Tyneside would mark Mourinho’s fifth stint in English football, having previously managed Chelsea (twice), Manchester United, and Tottenham.

His track record in the Premier League remains one of the most decorated in history:

Premier League Titles: 3 (2004/05, 2005/06, 2014/15)

Total PL Wins: 217

Win Percentage: ~60%

Major English Trophies: 3 Premier Leagues, 1 FA Cup, 4 League Cups

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While his pragmatic style may not go down well with the Newcastle faithful, his history of delivering immediate silverware is precisely what the PIF-backed ownership desires.

Mourinho has previously teased a return to London, which he considers home, but the temptation of the “elite support and financial backing” at Newcastle may prove impossible to resist.