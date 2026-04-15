'Confirmed by his family' - Journalist issues update on Ekitike injury from his family

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

It’s the news every Liverpool and France fan has been absolutely dreading.



fter Hugo Ekitike was forced off the pitch in clear agony during that miserable Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the collective mood around Anfield was incredibly bleak.

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A fresh update has just emerged straight from Ekitike’s family camp, and it’s an absolute heartbreaker for the young forward.

The French attacker went down against PSG in the Champions League, holding his lower leg in agony.

He was replaced by Mohamed Salah in the Champions League quarterfinal and it became clear straight away Ekitike has suffered a serious blow.

Ekitike injury update confirmed by his family

According to journalist Lassana Camara, close members of Ekitike’s family have sadly confirmed the harsh reality of the situation.

While Liverpool’s medical team is still finalising the extent of the injury, the family’s inner circle reportedly relayed to French media that the 23-year-old striker has suffered a severe knee injury, widely believed to be a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, meaning his 2025/26 campaign is officially over in the blink of an eye.

The journalist reported:

“Hugo Ekitike is out for the rest of the season + the World Cup!

“No Achilles tendon rupture, however, all of this confirmed by his family.”

For Arne Slot and Liverpool, this is basically the final nail in the coffin of a genuinely disastrous week.

Losing your top scorer, a guy who has been the absolute focal point of the attack with 11 crucial league goals this term, at the most critical juncture of the season is a catastrophic blow.

A massive loss for Liverpool and France national team

Ekitike’s injury would not only have consequences this season but it could also alter Liverpool’s summer transfer window plans.

Although they still have Alexander Isak at the club, who is struggling with fitness issues of his own, the Merseyside club might look to add more depth in the attacking department.

As for Ekitike, he would most likely miss the World Cup for France which is a blow to the French and the striker’s ambitions.

issing out on the biggest tournament on the planet when you are arguably in the form of your life is the kind of bad luck that makes you feel bad for the Liverpool star.

Hopefully, he bounces back even stronger next season, but for now, it’s just a massively bitter pill to swallow for the player, his club, and his country.

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