Hugo Ekitike leaves the pitch after being sent off (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike picked up a serious Achilles tendon injury against PSG in the UEFA Champions League last night.

The French International could be sidelined for 9 to 12 months. They are now looking to bring in two quality attackers at the end of the season. According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are interested in signing the Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon.

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Liverpool could use Anthony Gordon

The former Everton star has done quite well for Newcastle this season, and he could be a superb acquisition for Liverpool. He is a dynamic attacker who can operate on the flanks as well as a centre forward. He will add goals and creativity to the team. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Liverpool. In addition, he is a lifelong Liverpool fan, which could give Liverpool an edge in the transfer race.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle is prepared to sanction his departure. They are struggling in the attack right now, and selling their best attacking player would be a huge blow.

Gordon has 22 goal contributions for Newcastle this season.

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Reds keen on Iliman Ndiaye

On the other hand, Liverpool are admirers of Iliman Ndiaye as well. The Senegal International has been outstanding for Everton, and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees are willing to sell him to their bitter rivals. Ndiaye has 9 goal contributions in the league.

The report further claims that Jarrod Bowen, Harry Wilson and Bazoumana Toure are also on Liverpool’s radar. They will need to replace Mohamed Salah at the end of the season, and signing quality wingers should be a priority for them. They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz yet, who left the club at the start of the season. Investing in two quality wide players would be ideal.

Gordon and Ndiaye are indispensable assets for their respective clubs, and they are likely to cost a lot of money.