Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during the defeat to Man City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

However, the German international has committed to the club by signing an extension. According to Florian Plettenberg, the player has a release clause of €50-60 million in his new deal, and it will be available to trigger for a few clubs.

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Liverpool boost in Nico Schlotterbeck chase

Liverpool and Real Madrid can activate the defender’s clause this summer. However, the release clause will not be valid for the entire transfer window. According to reports, it will expire around the time of the World Cup final, which is on 19 July. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for the German defender in the summer.

Schlotterbeck has been outstanding in the Bundesliga, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Liverpool is trying to agree on a new contract with Ibrahima Konate, but they have not succeeded yet. If they failed to convince the French international to sign a new deal, it would be ideal for them to bring in the German as his replacement.

Manchester United have been linked with Schlotterbeck among other clubs.

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Schlotterbeck could fancy a big move

Real Madrid were on the player as well, but they are yet to come forward with an official approach. The defender will certainly want to compete at the highest level and move to the Premier League, and La Liga could be exciting for him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

Schlotterbeck is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He will want to play for the biggest clubs in the world and regularly fight for major trophies.