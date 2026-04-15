Casemiro of Manchester United fouls Pedro Neto of Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Santiago Castro, and they will scout the player in action when Bologna takes on Aston Villa on Thursday night.

The two teams will be in action in the Europa League, and Castro will look to make his mark on the game, as per Il Resto del Carlino.

The player has 11 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, and he has impressed Manchester United and Chelsea with his performances. The 21-year-old is a talented young striker with a bright future, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for both clubs.

Meanwhile, Castro was linked with Arsenal a year ago.

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Can Man United or Chelsea sign Santiago Castro?

Manchester United and Chelsea have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer at the end of the season. Manchester United will need to replace Joshua Zirkzee in the summer. The Netherlands international is not a key player for them, and his performance in the Premier League has been mediocre. He will also want to move on in search of regular playing time.

Castro could compete with Benjamin Sesko for the starting spot at Manchester United next season. The competition for places could bring out the best in both players.

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Castro would be a long-term investment

Chelsea need more depth in the attacking unit as well. They have been overly dependent on Joao Pedro. Liam Delap has found the back of the net just once in all competitions. They need to replace him in the summer.

Castro has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a superb option for Chelsea in the attack.

It will be interesting to see if Bolona is prepared to sanction his departure in the summer. They have a reputation for selling talented players for the right price, and they have sanctioned exits of Riccardo Calafiori, Joshua Zirkzee and Dan Ndoye in recent windows.