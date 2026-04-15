Man United target move for young attacker and experienced defender from Premier League club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have sent their scouts down to the South Coast to monitor Bournemouth duo Junior Kroupi and Marcos Senesi.



If the rumours hold weight, United could be plotting a massive double raid on the Vitality Stadium.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the summer transfer window and they are planning to strengthen their attacking as well as defensive ranks.

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Their latest defeat in the Premier League against Leeds United exposed more problems for them.

Junior Kroupi can add new dimension to Man United attack

Junior Kroupi has been an absolute revelation since making his mark.

Traditionally, Man United love a pacy, versatile forward with a bit of flair, and the 19-year-old Frenchman fits that profile.

Capable of playing across the front line or dropping slightly deeper to link up play, Kroupi brings a level of youthful fearlessness that United’s attack often desperately needs when they look flat.

With the INEOS regime clearly keen on building a squad for the future, snapping up one of the Premier League’s most exciting teenagers makes perfect sense. He’s raw, sure, but his ceiling is sky-high.

Senesi will be a defender in high demand this summer

On the completely opposite end of the spectrum is Senesi.

At 28, the Argentine international is right in his prime and completely battle-tested in the brutal environment of the Premier League.

What makes Senesi so incredibly attractive to United’s recruitment team is his profile: he is a naturally left-footed center-back.

Finding balance in the heart of defense has been a massive headache at Old Trafford, especially when injuries strike.

Senesi isn’t just a physical, no-nonsense defender who loves a crunching tackle, he is also brilliantly composed on the ball and capable of launching attacks from deep.

This reported interest tells us a lot about the current direction of Man United’s board.

Instead of solely chasing £100 million “galacticos” who might struggle to adapt to the English game, they are actively looking at players already thriving in the Premier League system.

Man United tracking 19-year-old PL talent since 2023, Arsenal and Chelsea circle