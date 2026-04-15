(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Morten Hjulmand has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Manchester United are on him.

According to a football insider, Manchester United are leading the race for the 26-year-old Danish international midfielder, despite links with Manchester City. The report further claims that the player is pushing for a move to the Premier League.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man United lead Morten Hjulmand race

Manchester City were also linked to the player, but they do not view him as a priority target. They are more interested in signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United now have a clear run at the player, and he is keen on the move as well. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Casemiro has decided to leave the club in the summer, and they need to replace him. The 26-year-old will add physicality and defensive cover to the team. He is at the peak of his career, and he has shown his quality in Portugal with Sporting CP.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Can Man United land Hjulmand?

He has an €80 million release clause in his contract, but it is fair to assume he could be available for a more reasonable fee. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follows up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

They need to improve in the middle of the park if they want to fight for major trophies next season. They are pushing for a top-three finish in the Premier League this season, and they will look to improve further next year.

Hjulmand will want to prove his quality at the highest level as well. The move to Manchester United would be ideal for him.