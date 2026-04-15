(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick faces a defensive crisis ahead of Saturday’s clash against Chelsea, with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez confirmed to miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The news would come as a significant blow to United’s pursuit of a top-four finish, as Carrick will be forced to field a makeshift backline against a Chelsea side currently sitting just seven points behind them in the table.

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Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez out of Chelsea clash

The FA confirmed on Wednesday, that it has upheld a misconduct charge against Harry Maguire, resulting in an additional one-match suspension and a £30,000 fine.

The 33-year-old was penalised for his aggressive reaction toward fourth official Matt Donohue following a red card in United’s recent 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Although Maguire had already served a suspension for the initial dismissal, the FA ruled that his “improper manner and abusive words” warranted further punishment.

Adding to Carrick’s woes, Lisandro Martínez will also be absent. The Argentine defender is starting a three-match ban for violent conduct after he was caught pulling the hair of Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin during Monday’s 2-1 defeat.

With Matthijs de Ligt still sidelined through injury, United are expected to rely on 20-year-old Leny Yoro and teenage prospect Ayden Heaven to anchor the defense against the Blues.

??? Harry Maguire set to be banned for +1 game as “FA uphold charge of misconduct”, reports @lauriewhitwell. Man United could be without Maguire and Lisandro Martínez against Chelsea. ?? pic.twitter.com/sQVZhqc9vy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2026

Harry Maguire’s importance to the Carrick era

The timing of the suspension is particularly frustrating given Maguire’s recent “renaissance” at the club.

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Just last week, Maguire signed a new contract extending his stay at Old Trafford until June 2027.

Since Carrick took over in January, Maguire has been an ever-present, starting every league game until his recent disciplinary issues.

His leadership has been a fundamental part of United’s climb to third in the standings, and his absence leaves a vocal void in a backline.