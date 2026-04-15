(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A night of high-stakes Champions League drama at the Allianz Arena began with a moment of pure disbelief as Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer committed a catastrophic error to gift Real Madrid a lead inside the opening 35 seconds.

The veteran German, so often the gold standard, saw his legendary composure desert him in the most hostile of atmospheres.

Receiving a routine pass back, Neuer appeared to experience a momentary lapse in concentration.

Instead of clearing his lines, he played a casual, lateral pass directly across the edge of his own penalty area.

Incredible finish from Arda Güler

Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Arda Güler was the quickest to react, reading the situation with a maturity far beyond his 21 years.

The young Turk intercepted the stray pass, took one touch to set himself, and unleashed a curling strike from 25 yards.

The ball sailed over Neuer and into the empty net, giving Real Madrid the perfect start to the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Steve McManaman was left stunned by the mistake from the German.

He said on TNT Sports (via BBC Sport): “The best goalkeeper in the world has come up with the most horrendous mistake in the first minute, but what a finish by the young Turk.

“It’s a simple pass back, what is he thinking? I’ve no idea what Neuer was looking at. He was superb last week, but that is an unbelievable error.”

Arda Güler scores from range just 45 seconds into the game after Neuer’s mistake ? ? Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jx8lcHCtT0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Bayern equalise instantly

While Neuer’s howler threatened to derail Bayern’s European ambitions before the game had even settled, the Bavarian giants showed remarkable resilience.

Refusing to let the early setback define their evening, Vincent Kompany’s side pushed forward immediately and found a way back into the contest just five minutes later.

In the 6th minute, Bayern won a corner following a deflected strike from Harry Kane. Joshua Kimmich’s pinpoint delivery found Aleksandar Pavlović, who rose highest in a crowded box to thunder a header past Andriy Lunin.