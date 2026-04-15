Personal terms agreed: Man United outcast close to ending Old Trafford nightmare

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Altay Bayindir seems to have finally reached his absolute breaking point at Manchester United.

With the summer transfer window peeking around the corner, the Turkish international is reportedly plotting his escape route from Old Trafford.

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According to Fanatik, the 28-year-old shot-stopper has officially agreed on personal terms with Istanbul giants Besiktas, setting the stage for a highly dramatic return to his homeland.

When Bayindir arrived in Manchester back in the summer of 2023, he knew he was stepping into a challenging environment.

However, he probably didn’t expect to be quite this starved for minutes. Throughout his tenure at the club, the goalkeeper has been a back up option for the Premier League side.

Altay Bayindir has struggled to impress at Man United

First he played second fiddle to Andre Onana and this season he has been the back up for Senne Lammens.

For a goalkeeper of Bayindir’s pedigree and ambition, sitting on the bench week in and week out just isn’t sustainable, especially when he is desperate to maintain his standing within the Turkish national team setup.

Before his big-money move to England, Bayindir was the captain and a beloved figure at Fenerbahce.

Moving back to the Turkish league to join Besiktas is a massive, highly controversial move that will undoubtedly dominate the sports pages in Turkey.

Besiktas move could revive the goalkeeper’s career

Besiktas have been actively hunting for a commanding, top-tier presence between the sticks, and scooping up a homegrown star who is incredibly hungry to prove himself is a clever piece of business.

Man United would have to step into the market again to sign a new back-up goalkeeper to replace the Turkish star.

While personal terms are reportedly all wrapped up and the player is keen, there is still some serious boardroom negotiating left to do.

Man United and Besiktas now have to sit down and thrash out an agreeable transfer fee.

Given that United only paid around £4.3 million (€5m) to bring him to the Premier League originally, they will likely be looking to simply recoup their initial investment.

Man United closely monitor attacking and defensive duo from Premier League club