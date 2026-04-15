Romano issues update on Man United stance on Carrick following Leeds United humiliation

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain supportive of Michael Carrick despite a disappointing defeat to Leeds United, with club officials continuing to view him as a strong candidate for the permanent managerial role.



Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the mood inside Old Trafford remains positive regarding Carrick’s leadership, even as speculation links Andoni Iraola with a possible move to Manchester.

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The loss to Leeds sparked renewed debate among fans and pundits about United’s long-term managerial direction.

However, internally, the club appears focused on evaluating Carrick’s overall progress rather than judging his performance on a single result.

Michael Carrick faces crucial time at Man United

With Champions League qualification still a major objective, the coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping the future of United’s bench.

On his Youtube channel, Romano reported:

“After the Leeds defeat, which was impacted by the referees, Man Utd remain feeling really positive about Carrick.

“They’re very happy with his attitude, tactical decisions, approach, and the relationship he has with the dressing room.

“They want to be in the UCL next season, so that remains the target for Carrick in the next six games, which is when United will make the decision on the permanent manager.”

The Red Devils have won just one out of their last four games. It is a massive turnaround from how Carrick started his tenure as the interim manager this season.

Despite the setback against Leeds, Man United’s hierarchy are reportedly satisfied with Carrick’s tactical approach, communication style, and relationship with the squad.

Carrick has done well since replacing Ruben Amorim

Since stepping into the role following the departure of Ruben Amorim, Carrick has been tasked with stabilising performances and guiding the club through a crucial phase of the season and he has done a brilliant job in the role.

Romano has indicated that the club’s internal sentiment toward Carrick remains “really positive,” even after the recent defeat.

United officials are believed to value his calm leadership and the sense of unity he has fostered within the dressing room.

United’s hopes of securing Champions League football are likely to be the defining factor in determining Carrick’s future. Finishing among Europe’s elite would strengthen his position significantly and validate the club’s decision to trust him during a transitional period.

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