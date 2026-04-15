Arsenal willing to sell Jesus and Havertz to make way for €120 million attacker

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Arsenal are intensifying their efforts to secure the signing of Julián Álvarez, with the Atlético Madrid striker emerging as one of the club’s primary targets ahead of the summer transfer window.



The North London side are understood to be acting swiftly to position themselves ahead of rival suitors, particularly Paris Saint-Germain, who have maintained a long-standing interest in the Argentine forward.

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The Gunners’ strategy appears focused on establishing a strong relationship with the player and his representatives before entering formal negotiations with Atlético Madrid, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

By doing so, Arsenal hope to strengthen their leverage when discussions with the Spanish club begin. However, Atlético’s firm stance suggests that prising away one of their key attackers will not be straightforward.

The 26-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side this season.

Atlético Madrid hold firm despite growing interest

Atlético Madrid have publicly maintained that Álvarez is not available for transfer, with senior figures at the club repeatedly emphasising his importance to their long-term plans.

Since joining the Spanish side, the Argentine international has developed into a central figure in their attacking system.

Despite this strong public position, reports from Spanish and European media indicate that the club may reconsider if presented with an exceptional financial offer.

Atlético are believed to value Álvarez at approximately €120 million, a figure designed to deter interest while reflecting the player’s rising status.

Arsenal are planning for exits to unlock the deal

Arsenal’s pursuit of Álvarez is believed to be closely tied to potential changes within their attacking department.

The club could consider moving on one of their current forwards, such as Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz, to create space within the wage structure and free up funds for a major signing.

Although Arsenal appear to be taking decisive steps, they are far from alone in their pursuit.

Paris Saint-Germain have tracked Álvarez for an extended period and could re-enter negotiations if their attacking lineup undergoes changes.

Chelsea are another club monitoring the situation closely. Reports indicate that their level of involvement may depend on outgoing transfers, particularly if they manage to sell players such as Nicolas Jackson or Liam Delap. Should funds become available, Chelsea could mount a serious challenge.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have maintained communication with Álvarez’s representatives and are expected to explore their options following the conclusion of their Champions League commitments.

Arsenal ready to sign 22-year-old La Liga ace as club sets strict terms for transfer