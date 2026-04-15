(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Lucas Bergvall has been outstanding for Tottenham since joining the club, and he has been linked with a move away from the London outfit in recent months.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fabio Paratici could look to swoop for the Swedish International midfielder at the end of the season. The Italian helped Tottenham sign the player during his time, and he could look to bring the player to Fiorentina now.

Liverpool wanted to sign Bergvall a few weeks ago.

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Lucas Bergvall linked with an exit

Bergvall is highly rated at Tottenham, and it is extremely unlikely that they will let the player leave. He has all the attributes to develop into a future star. They must keep players like him at the club if they want to build a formidable team for the future.

Having said that, they are fighting for survival in the Premier League. If they go down to the championship, it will be difficult for them to keep their best players.

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Paratici to move for Lucas Bergvall?

“To be honest, Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham are currently only focused on staying in the Premier League,” Di Marzio said via Fotboll Direkt. “They are not listening to offers, and they have not even decided which players they want to keep or sell. If I were to name a club that I think could potentially sign Lucas Bergvall if Tottenham were to let him leave, I think Fiorentina is an option. “Their sports director Fabio Paratici likes young players, and especially Bergvall. So, they could try to sign him if his future does not lie in Tottenham. If he is on the market, Fiorentina will try.”

Bergvall could be tempted to join a big club if Tottenham go down, but the move to Fiorentina might not be as appealing. He will want to join a club where he can regularly compete for major trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Bergvall has also been linked with Chelsea.