(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has suggested that Arsenal star William Saliba is no longer performing at the world-class level that saw him dubbed the rock of Mikel Arteta’s backline.

The comments were made during a tense Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sporting CP.

Sutton argued that the individual aura and reliability of the 25-year-old Frenchman have begun to flicker during a high-stakes period of the 2025/26 campaign.

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Chris Sutton says William Saliba not the same player anymore

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton expressed concern over Saliba’s recent form, noting a dip in the authoritative presence that previously defined him since return from injury.

“William Saliba, since he got into the team, he has been a rock at the back, but he does not look the player he once was,” Sutton said.

“In the final third, Arsenal were massively disappointing, but defensively, there’s a lack of that ‘clockwork’ precision we’ve seen. On the odd occasion, Noni Madueke has not been confident enough to go around Maxi Araújo, but it’s more to do with their combination play from the back. It should be seamless, and right now, it isn’t.”

Sutton’s critique highlights a growing sense of frustration as Arsenal navigate a make-or-break week.

Saliba and Gabriel: One of the best defensive pairs?

For the past two seasons, the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been statistically recognised as the most formidable duo in the country.

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However, recent lapses, including the defensive miscommunication that led to Bournemouth’s winner, have raised questions about whether fatigue is setting in.

Despite Sutton’s harsh assessment, Saliba remains a vital component of an Arsenal side chasing a historic double.

With captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka sidelined through injury, the responsibility on Saliba to anchor the team has never been greater.