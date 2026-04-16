£80m star wants transfer this summer, Liverpool have edge over Arsenal

Anthony Gordon celebrates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon is reportedly open to leaving Newcastle United this summer and has interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich.

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The England international could likely cost around £80m, and Liverpool fans may be interested to know that he comes from a Reds-supporting family, according to the Telegraph.

This looks like putting Liverpool in a strong position after they almost signed Gordon before, while our recent information was that the Merseyside giants were the frontrunners for the former Everton youngster.

The Telegraph also report that Arsenal are long-time admirers of Gordon, while Bayern could also be one to watch in the race for the 25-year-old.

Liverpool and Arsenal both need Anthony Gordon

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, a top class goal-scoring winger like Gordon looks like exactly what Arne Slot needs in his squad.

Arsenal also have issues in that department, with Gordon perhaps an ideal upgrade on the ageing Leandro Trossard and the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli.

Still, NUFC won’t want to lose another star name after the departure of Alexander Isak last year, so this surely won’t be a deal that comes without paying a big price.

The Telegraph suggest this fee could be £80m, with Newcastle not currently informed directly by Gordon that he wants to leave, even if they are seemingly aware of interest in the player.

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What Anthony Gordon has said about his future

Gordon recently played down transfer speculation over his future, but it may be that things have changed since then.

“It’s the same old, same old. I haven’t heard anything, they might want to tell me before they tell you (the media). I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish,” Gordon said, as quoted by Goal.

“I am focused on me and focused on the team, I am focused on right now. You look too far in the future and you start to underperform. And believe me I have done that (before) and I am not going to do that now.”