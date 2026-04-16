"Unless they stop..." - Richard Keys explains what's "killing" Arsenal ahead of crucial run-in

Arsenal players huddle ahead of the game vs Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans have been warned that they risk “killing” their team as the club heads into the crucial Premier League title run-in.

The Gunners can take a decisive step towards the Premier League title this weekend as they take on their nearest rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, but the team hasn’t been performing at its best.

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Richard Keys believes there is real negativity from the fans that is “killing” this Arsenal team at the moment, and warned that they have a role to play to help the players over the line in the bid for trophies.

Posting on X, the former Sky Sports presenter stated that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United would gladly swap places with Arsenal right now, with the north London giants still in the hunt for a memorable Premier League and Champions League double…

Arsenal fans will destroy what’s left of their season unless they stop being so negative. Liverpool Utd Chelsea & especially Spurs – would all swap places. Trophies aren’t easy to win. They’re won over a season not 6 games. You’re killing your team. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) April 16, 2026

“Arsenal fans will destroy what’s left of their season unless they stop being so negative,” Keys posted.

“Liverpool Utd Chelsea & especially Spurs – would all swap places. Trophies aren’t easy to win. They’re won over a season not 6 games. You’re killing your team.”

MORE: Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

Are Arsenal fans’ nerves spreading to the players?

There’s no doubt the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium has been tense lately, and it’s not clear if the players’ performances are causing the anxiety among the supporters, or if it’s the other way round.

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Arsenal fans have seen a lot of promising teams throw leads away and narrowly miss out on major trophies in recent times, though the club is now perhaps in the best position it’s been in for a long time to finally end the 22-year wait for the title.

Mikel Arteta has also guided the club into the semi-finals of the Champions League for two consecutive seasons for the first time in the team’s history.

There’s plenty to get excited about, and yet Arsenal fans seem to be struggling, so does Keys have a point about them needing to give more positivity and encouragement to their players to help give them a much-needed lift?