Swap deal: Arsenal given perfect opportunity to beat rivals to £80m transfer

Morgan Gibbs White and Morgan Rogers (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have a problem in attack right now, even if they are just about scraping through most games, and that’s surely something Mikel Arteta will look to address this summer.

It’s become increasingly clear in recent months that the Gunners can no longer rely on the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in the attacking midfield department, but that’s not their only problem.

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It seems there are growing concerns over Ethan Nwaneri during his loan at Marseille, with the 19-year-old’s poor attitude seemingly costing him minutes with the Ligue 1 giants.

This could, however, work to Arsenal’s advantage as they will surely need a player just like this to use in any bid for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Of course, for now most of the club’s fans will be looking ahead at the next game and looking into how to buy Manchester City vs Arsenal tickets so they can witness what they’ll hope can be a game that takes them a step closer to a first title in 22 years.

Still, Andrea Berta will likely already have an eye on potential ins and outs for the summer so this squad can keep on improving.

Could Arsenal include Ethan Nwaneri in Morgan Rogers transfer deal?

Arsenal are among Rogers’ main admirers ahead of this summer, though the England international is expected to cost at least £80m, while some reports even suggest his price tag could reach £100m.

Rogers has been a joy to watch during his time at Villa Park, winning Young Player of the Year last term and hitting ten goals and eight assists so far in this campaign, even if his recent form has been a bit below-par.

It’s easy to imagine a talent like Rogers flourishing at Arsenal and giving Arteta’s side the spark they’ve been missing from some of their big names.

Odegaard and Saka once provided that, but there are surely serious questions to ask about the pair now after persistent problems with injuries, and a reduced impact when they have been on the pitch.

Arsenal probably can’t that easily pay £80m for Rogers, but if they were to include someone like Nwaneri as part of the package, that could surely be great business to benefit both clubs.

Ethan Nwaneri’s next move could be permanent

Nwaneri shone for Arsenal last season but just hasn’t kicked on, and it might now be for the best if the England Under-21 international tries reviving his career elsewhere.

It hasn’t happened for him under Arteta, who surprisingly allowed him to go out on loan this winter, and it seems Marseille aren’t entirely convinced by him either.

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Villa would surely be tempted, however, by this promising young player, who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Rogers in that attacking midfield role.

AVFC will surely also be bidding farewell to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho this summer after their disappointing loan spells, so attacking players like this should be top of Unai Emery’s list for next season.