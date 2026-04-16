"Persistent" sign of attitude problem from Arsenal star at loan club

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Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is enduring a difficult loan spell at Marseille and reports are emerging about why that may be.

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The 19-year-old has shown himself to be an exciting prospect at Arsenal, but he didn’t play as much in the first half of this season as he did for much of last term.

This led to the Gunners loaning Nwaneri out to Marseille in January, but he’s now struggling to get much playing time there as well.

According to Matt Spiro, citing French newspaper L’Equipe, there may be signs emerging of Nwaneri not having the best attitude, leading to OM boss Habib Beye to leave him out…

Ethan Nwaneri’s loan fee is tied to minutes: the more he plays, the less Marseille pay #Arsenal, L’Equipe reports. Despite this, under Habib Beye, he hasn’t started a single game in two months – with the newspaper citing a “persistent impression of nonchalance.” ? pic.twitter.com/m2UaQsuLMz — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) April 16, 2026

Spiro posted on X: “Ethan Nwaneri’s loan fee is tied to minutes: the more he plays, the less Marseille pay #Arsenal, L’Equipe reports. Despite this, under Habib Beye, he hasn’t started a single game in two months – with the newspaper citing a ‘persistent impression of nonchalance.'”

Can Ethan Nwaneri turn his career around?

Nwaneri clearly has tremendous ability and enormous potential, having been in and around the Arsenal first-team since he was a teenager.

This seems to be a crucial stage of his career, however, with Nwaneri needing more playing time to develop his game and show he truly belongs at this level.

It’s also important, however, for players to show the right attitude and work ethic, both on the pitch and on the training ground.

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For one reason or another, it seems Nwaneri isn’t quite making that impression on his managers so far, with Arteta neglecting to use him much this season, and Beye now also freezing him out at Marseille.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the England Under-21 international when he returns to the Emirates Stadium this summer, as he’ll surely want to play more often, but might require another loan spell to do so.