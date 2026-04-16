Chelsea would have to pay £50 million to sign Enzo Fernandez replacement

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to intensify their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Enzo Fernández.



According to The Independent, the Blues have identified the 22-year-old England midfielder as a leading candidate to strengthen their midfield options, particularly if Fernández departs amid ongoing links to Real Madrid.

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Chelsea’s recruitment team is believed to be planning ahead rather than reacting late in the transfer window.

With the club continuing its long-term squad reshaping, Scott has emerged as an attractive option due to his technical ability, versatility, and Premier League experience at a young age.

Alex Scott will be a player in demand this summer

Scott has enjoyed a steady rise since moving to Bournemouth, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders.

Previously known for his standout performances at Bristol City, Scott made his name in the Championship before successfully adapting to the demands of top-flight football.

At Bournemouth, Scott has demonstrated composure on the ball, strong work ethic, and the ability to operate in multiple midfield roles.

He is capable of playing as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, or in a deeper creative role, making him particularly valuable in systems that demand tactical flexibility.

His ability to link midfield and attack has been a key factor in Bournemouth’s performances, and his maturity at such a young age has impressed observers across English football.

Scouts from several top clubs have monitored his progress closely which means Chelsea face intense competition to sign him in the summer.

Chelsea plan midfield additions due to uncertainty

Chelsea’s interest in Scott appears closely linked to speculation surrounding Fernández’s long-term future.

The Argentine midfielder has been repeatedly linked with interest from Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the Spanish giants admire his creativity and passing range.

Should Fernández depart, Chelsea would need to secure a high-quality replacement capable of maintaining control in midfield.

Scott’s Premier League experience makes him a logical candidate, as he would require minimal adaptation compared to players arriving from overseas leagues.

Chelsea have already invested heavily in young talent in recent transfer windows, building a squad designed to grow together over time.

Signing Scott would match with this strategy, reinforcing midfield depth while also providing a long-term solution in case of departures.

However, Bournemouth are unlikely to allow Scott to leave without a significant financial return.

Reports indicate that any deal would require an offer well above £50 million.

Chelsea, Liverpool & Man United circle for €60m-rated versatile defender