Ex-Premier League icon contender to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Languishing around 14th in the Premier League, stinging from a recent derby defeat to Sunderland, and still bruised by a brutal Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona, the mood on Tyneside is tense.



With the squad repeatedly throwing away points from winning positions, the spotlight is burning brightly on manager Eddie Howe.

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Now, just when things couldn’t get any more dramatic, a massive name has been thrown into the ring.

According to talkSPORT, none other than Jose Mourinho has emerged as a genuine contender to take over the St James’ Park hotseat if the club decides to pull the plug on the Howe era.

Jose Mourinho to Newcastle United?

It’s no secret that Newcastle’s Saudi owners, the PIF, are incredibly ambitious.

While Howe has done phenomenal work taking the club from a relegation battle to winning a domestic cup and tasting Champions League football, there’s a growing feeling that the hierarchy might be craving a global figurehead to lead the club.

Enter Mourinho. Currently managing Benfica, the 63-year-old Portuguese tactician is practically royalty when it comes to blockbuster appointments.

He has an undeniable track record of managing massive budgets and delivering silverware, having done exactly that during his legendary, title-winning stints with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Special One come with controversies

However, linking Mourinho to Newcastle isn’t without its controversies. On one hand, the sheer box-office appeal of having the “Special One” in the St James’ Park dugout is undeniable.

He’s previously expressed deep admiration for the club, famously citing the influence of his beloved mentor, the late Sir Bobby Robson.

On the other hand, a vocal section of the Toon Army is understandably skeptical. Mourinho’s recent managerial stints have often ended in turbulence.

Furthermore, with the club needing to carefully navigate strict financial fair play rules, and potentially sell key assets just to fund a rebuild, Mourinho might not have the endless checkbook he historically relies upon.

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