Liverpool confirm Hugo Ekitike update that fans were hoping to avoid

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Just when you thought the Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain couldn’t get any more painful, the club has been hit with absolutely devastating news.



Hugo Ekitike is officially set for a massive nine-month spell on the sidelines after suffering a catastrophic injury during Tuesday night’s second-leg defeat at Anfield.

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It’s a bitter pill to swallow for everyone associated with the club, especially considering the 23-year-old was enjoying an absolutely electric debut season on Merseyside.

During the first half of the high-stakes clash against PSG, Ekitike appeared to lose his footing on the turf while chasing down a loose ball.

It was a completely non-contact incident, which, as any seasoned football fan knows, is almost always the worst-case scenario.

Visibly distressed, he required immediate medical intervention and was stretchered off the pitch to a stunned, silent Anfield crowd.

Liverpool confirm the severity of Ekitike’s injury

He will undergo corrective surgery immediately before embarking on a grueling rehabilitation process that is expected to keep him out of competitive action until early 2027.

Liverpool officially confirmed in a statement:

“Liverpool FC can confirm Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury. The forward had to be substituted during the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield after a slip on the turf. Scans on the issue have subsequently confirmed a rupture of the Achilles tendon.”

A huge setback for the attacker and his teams

The timing couldn’t possibly be worse. Arriving last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt in a blockbuster £69 million (€95m) deal, Ekitike had completely justified his heavy price tag.

Before this agonizing setback, the dynamic forward had already racked up an impressive 17 goals and six assists across 45 appearances, firmly cementing himself as a crucial focal point in Arne Slot’s side.

Now, Liverpool must navigate the crucial final six games of the current Premier League campaign and a massive chunk of next season, without one of their most lethal weapons.

Having earned eight senior caps and netted two goals, he was establishing himself as a genuine, reliable option for the French frontline and was practically a guarantee to make their squad for the World Cup.

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