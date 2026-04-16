Liverpool face Newcastle competition for wonderkid as transfer battle looms

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping a close watch on Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, with the young attacker quickly gaining attention as one of the most exciting emerging talents in English football.



According to Football Insider, both Premier League clubs have shown strong interest in the Leicester prospect, with reports suggesting that scouts from both sides have been impressed by his rapid development.

Monga’s rise has not gone unnoticed, especially as Leicester continue to place faith in young players capable of making an impact at senior level.

With Liverpool and Newcastle both looking to strengthen their squads with promising youth, the winger’s demand has increased ahead of the summer transfer window.

Monga’s breakthrough has turned heads

If you haven’t seen Monga play yet, you’re seriously missing out.

He burst onto the national radar late in the 2024/25 campaign, famously becoming the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he debuted against Newcastle at just 15 years old.

Despite Leicester suffering relegation last season, Monga has taken his opportunity in the Championship, logging valuable first-team minutes and netting his first senior professional goal.

Whether he’s deployed on the right flank or operating centrally as a number 10, his technical brilliance is undeniable.

It’s easy to see why he is viewed as a perfect long-term fit for the high-octane attacking systems favored by both Arne Slot at Liverpool and Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

Why Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested

Liverpool have a history of blending experienced players with emerging prospects, ensuring long-term stability within the squad.

With Liverpool continuing to evolve their attacking structure, adding a young winger with pace and creativity could provide valuable depth for the future.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are also focused on building a squad capable of sustained success.

Their recruitment model has increasingly emphasised youth development alongside high-profile signings.

Both clubs have been monitoring Monga for several months, indicating that this is not simply a short-term reaction to recent performances. Instead, it reflects careful scouting and long-term planning.

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