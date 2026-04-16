Seven more players set to follow Salah & Robertson out of Liverpool in transfer overhaul

Curtis Jones reacts as Liverpool lose to PSG (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be set to offload as many as nine players this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson already confirmed as leaving.

After a difficult season at Anfield, it looks like it will be all change in Arne Slot’s Reds squad, with some big names possibly set to join Salah and Robertson in moving on.

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Federico Chiesa, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, and Joe Gomez are the experienced figures who could leave, according to the Telegraph.

On top of that, forgotten figures like Harvey Elliot, Rhys Williams, and Calvin Ramsay could also be offloaded by the Merseyside giants.

Should Liverpool really let so many players go?

As tempting as it may be for Liverpool to oversee a major overhaul of their squad, a clear-out like this does come with some risks.

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Players like Mac Allister and Jones in particular look like they could surely still be useful squad players for Slot, even if they might also be the ones who’ll give the club the biggest fees.

After spending so much last summer, LFC probably need to balance the books a bit this year, and that might mean accepting offers for the likes of Mac Allister even if in an ideal world they’d keep him for a bit longer.

The Argentina international has shown plenty of quality during his time at Anfield, having also previously impressed during his time at former club Brighton.

Jamie Carragher on Liverpool’s midfield

Still, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has previously suggested that Mac Allister looks out of form and that midfield could be a position for the Reds to make changes this summer.

“The longer the game goes in every game, Mac Allister struggles and that’s a real problem for Liverpool, the centre of midfield. It’s something they have to address in the summer,” the pundit said, as quoted by Sky Sports.