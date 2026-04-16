Man City are chasing Dutch defensive dynamo to as they look to build for the future

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team are already mapping out their summer blueprint.

The primary item on their shopping list is a new, natural right-back. While makeshift solutions have worked to a degree, with midfielder Matheus Nunes putting in incredibly admirable shifts out of position on the right flank, it’s clear City want a long-term specialist.

According to Sky Sports, their radar is firmly locked onto one of the most exciting teenagers in the Eredivisie right now: Feyenoord’s Givairo Read.

At just 19 years old, the Dutch youth international has been turning heads across Europe with his dynamic, mature displays.

Man City are building a team for the future

He boasts blistering pace and defensive tenacity, but more importantly, he possesses the technical composure to tuck inside and operate comfortably in tight spaces.

It’s exactly the kind of inverted progression Guardiola demands from his wide defenders. Read is currently nursing a slight injury, but City’s talent-spotters are expected to heavily monitor him upon his return in the coming weeks.

However, landing him won’t be easy, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also heavily linked, setting up a potential heavyweight transfer tussle for the prodigy.

Signing natural right-back would mean Nunes can go back into the midfield, which is crucially since Bernardo Silva is set to leave the club and Man City would need someone to replace him in the midfield.

Read can develop into a top player at the Etihad Stadium

Guardiola knows how to develop young players and take their game to another level.

The biggest example this season is Nico O’Reilly who is making waves week in, week out with his performances.

Read would love to play under Guardiola and learn from one of the best managers in the game.

Whether they can fend off Bayern Munich remains to be seen, but adding a player of Read’s caliber would solve a lot of issue facing Man City’s backline.

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