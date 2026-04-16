Report: 23-year-old wing-wizard says YES to Manchester United transfer

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United transfer news is sure to dominate headlines this summer as it so often does, and one big name being strongly linked with the club is Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger was notably a target for the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich last summer only to end up signing a new contract with his current club.

Williams’ form has dipped a little bit since then, but it seems he’s still highly regarded around Europe, with Man Utd keen to snap him up.

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According to various reports, it also seems Williams has given the green light to the potential move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United to move for Nico Williams?

United signed an entire new front three last summer with the additions of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha, but there could be room for more new faces in that area of the pitch.

If someone like Williams is available and keen to join, then the Red Devils would be mad not to take this opportunity.

The 23-year-old is a quick and skilful player who could probably be an upgrade on Cunha, who has been slow to get going since joining United.

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Still, it will be interesting to see how MUFC can make this deal work when they already look likely to spend huge money on at least one, but possibly two signings in midfield.

Champions League football essential for Manchester United

Fans looking into how to buy Chelsea vs Man United tickets will no doubt be aware of the significance of this game in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

It’s vital for United to get back into Europe’s top club competition if they are to attract big names like Williams this summer.

The Spain international may well still choose United as other top players like Mbeumo have done in recent times, but it will likely be harder for them if Arsenal and Barca are also in the mix and able to offer Champions League football.

United slipped up against Leeds in their game this week, so must now get back on track in this top five six-pointer against Chelsea.