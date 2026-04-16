Report: Big boost for Liverpool as Chelsea & Man United cool transfer interest

Marcos Senesi in action for Bournemouth against Crystal Palace (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to be leading the race to sign Marcos Senesi on a free transfer this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United not planning moves.

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The 28-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at Bournemouth, and Liverpool are eyeing him up as an option to strengthen at the back, according to iNews.

The Reds certainly look like they need more options in defence as the ageing Virgil van Dijk hasn’t quite been at his best in recent times, while Ibrahima Konate’s form has also dipped this term.

Konate’s future is also uncertain as he’s yet to sign a new contract and is also poised to become a free agent this summer.

There have, however, been more positive updates on Konate’s future recently, with RMC Sport claiming an agreement on a new LFC deal was close.

Fabrizio Romano also wrote exclusively for CaughtOffside about ongoing talks between Liverpool and Konate, saying a decision would come soon.

Marcos Senesi on a free transfer looks tempting

Senesi has shone for Bournemouth and looks like a tempting market opportunity this summer due to being out of contract.

The Argentine would surely strengthen Liverpool and it’s also a bit of a surprise that iNews claim Chelsea and Man Utd are no longer pursuing this deal.

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Our recent information was that Senesi to Chelsea could be a genuine possibility, though some sources indicated that a move to La Liga to either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid could be more likely.

Chelsea could do with more experience in their youthful squad, while Man Utd might also do well to strengthen due to the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez being pretty injury-prone.

Still, perhaps these clubs have other targets in mind for this summer, with Senesi admittedly not the youngest, so not the most long-term acquisition.