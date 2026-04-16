"Boring" - Sporting Lisbon star aims dig at Arsenal after scrappy 0-0 draw

Morten Hjulmand talks with the referee during Sporting Lisbon's Champions League game vs Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have had a lot of critics this season, and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand is the latest to suggest that their games can be boring.

Speaking after last night’s 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium, which saw Arsenal go through 1-0 on aggregate, it’s clear Hjulmand didn’t particularly enjoy the game.

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The Denmark international didn’t specifically criticise Mikel Arteta’s tactics, but still made it clear that it’s not the kind of game he prefers to be involved in due to the lack of quality on display, and the frequent stoppages.

Arsenal were clearly not at their best and part of that will have been due to missing key attacking players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, but you’d perhaps still also expect them to show a bit more quality and ambition in a home game.

At the end of the day it’s the result that matters, though, and Hjulmand also admitted that he and his Sporting teammates didn’t create enough.

Morten Hjulmand on Sporting’s defeat to Arsenal

“I think it was an even game today the impact of the first game that we lost made it more difficult to go to the Emirates and win, especially when don’t often lose at home we knew it would be difficult here,” the 26-year-old said, as quoted by the Metro.

“But the game had low intensity and no rhythm, zero goal and I would say boring.

“I think a lot stops during the game so we couldn’t get the rhythm that we wanted to. A little bit boring.

“If I was a viewer from outside 0-0, also the first game 1-0 it’s not the way Sporting wants to show itself. We want to score goals, create chances and we didn’t do it today.

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“During the game I felt a lot of stops, especially during set-pieces and it takes a lot of time out of the game.

“When we did get the rhythm we did create a lot of chances, especially in the first half. But at the end we didn’t create enough to win the game to be honest.”