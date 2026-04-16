'He’s a Manchester United player' - Neville believes Man United should have signed Arsenal star

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

When Gary Neville speaks about Manchester United, it’s usually worth grabbing some popcorn.

While United have spent absolute fortunes trying to recapture their Sir Alex Ferguson-era glory, Neville recently pinpointed exactly where the recruitment strategy fell short.

According to him, the absolute golden tickets to transforming United back into genuine Premier League title contenders were dangling right in front of them: Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

And sadly for the Old Trafford faithful, the club completely missed the boat.

Both Kane and Rice have been successful signings for their clubs and Neville believes that Man United should have gone for both of them.

Neville wanted Man United to sign Kane and Rice

Speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football show, the Sky Sports pundit opened up about his underlying fears regarding United’s recent transfer windows.

He particularly mentioned Rice and Kane as players who could have transformed the Red Devils.

He said: “No, no. Right, hear me out. I do think Declan Rice is someone… when he went to Arsenal for £100m, I was gutted.

“I think he’s a Manchester United player. He’s the player, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, that Manchester United would have always signed back in the day.”

“You don’t let Declan Rice go to any other club,” he added.

“He is a player who will win you the league, right? To me, on Sunday, he is the player I am looking at.

“This is not me putting pressure on him, by the way. This is me expecting that this is the Roy Keane moment, the Gerrard moment […].”

Red Devils would be title contenders with both these players

Man United have struggled to do well in the transfer market in recent windows.

It was only last year that they signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, who have somewhat done well this season.

However, to challenge for the league title, they still have a long way to go.

If they had signed Kane and Rice when they were leaving Tottenham and West Ham United respectively, they would be title contenders right now.

Both Kane and Rice are proper leaders and consistent performers, not only for their clubs but also for their countries.

Nobody can disgaree with what Neville is saying, although if you look at it from the player’s perspectives, joining Man United wasn’t as attractive as it once used to be and they may have rejected the Red Devils had they received an offer from them.

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