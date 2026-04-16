Ornstein issues seismic update on Arne Slot and the plans of Liverpool owners FSG

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 2025/26 campaign has been a massive reality check.



After the euphoria of lifting the Premier League trophy last season, the Reds have crashed back down to earth this season.

Currently sitting a staggering 18 points adrift of leaders Arsenal with just six games remaining, the mood around Anfield is grim.

To make matters worse, a humbling 4-0 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals has turned the heat up on manager Arne Slot.

Yet, despite the growing unrest among portions of the fanbase, the Anfield hierarchy is refusing to hit the panic button.

According to a recent update from highly respected transfer authority David Ornstein, Slot’s job is incredibly safe.

Arne Slot has the support of Liverpool owners

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein clarified that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and the club’s sporting directors are fully committed to backing their Dutch manager into a third season.

Remarkably, this stance holds firm even if Liverpool completely miss out on Champions League qualification for next year.

Unless there’s an unimaginable, total collapse in the final six matches, Slot will be at the helm come August.

Ornstein said:

“All of our information is that FSG, the ownership, the sporting hierarchy at Liverpool, they intend to stick with Arne Slot.

“Even from the conversations I’ve had, if there’s no Champions League football, that’s the intention.

“Obviously, if they go and lose all of their matches like at any club for the rest of the season, we’re probably having a very different conversation.

“But they would like to go into next season with him and give him a chance with new signings. And by the way, the new signings are going to continue, from what we hear.”

What next for the Merseyside club?

So, where do Liverpool go from here? The upcoming summer window promises to be one of the most transformative in the club’s modern history.

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are both leaving the club and both of them will need to be replaced.

After splashing out over £450 million last year to bring in megastars like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, the Premier League giants will step into the market once again to solve the issues facing their squad.

While the current season will likely be remembered as a massive disappointment, the club’s leadership clearly believes that firing Slot would only add chaos to an already complex situation.

The true test for the Dutchman won’t just be how he finishes this miserable campaign, but how he rebuilds a new-look Liverpool in the looming post-Salah era.

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