Pape Matar Sarr and his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham are facing an increasingly real threat of relegation this season and that’s inevitably started to lead to serious behind-the-scenes conversations about players who could be snapped up by bigger clubs this summer.

While there are clearly a lot of players in this squad that have under-performed, there is also some appreciation for a few of their younger talents who could still go on to improve a lot in the right conditions, so that creates the potential for one or two major summer transfer sagas in the months ahead.

One name being mentioned a lot is Pape Matar Sarr, with several of my sources in the industry telling me that Spurs are aware of growing interest in the 23-year-old from some of Europe’s elite clubs.

This story was first published on the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to make sure you get these exclusive updates first!

Sources on Pape Matar Sarr transfer interest

“Spurs insist Sarr is not for sale, but privately they know that big clubs are going to come calling, and some may already have done so,” one source said.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

“Sarr’s value is growing and there’s a real possibility of him moving on this summer whether they go down or not. Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all big fans of the player, and offers of around £50m would probably be enough,” another added.

Sarr looked an elite prospect at former club Metz and he’s continued to develop well at Tottenham, where he has a contract until 2030.

The Senegal international is not currently understood to be pushing for a move away, with everyone at the club fully focused on getting out of the Premier League bottom three, but agents and intermediaries will likely be starting to at least have informal discussions soon.

Pape Matar Sarr to seal major transfer?

For now, that does not mean the likes of Real, PSG, or Bayern have started any negotiations, and it may even be that Sarr will not end up being the top target for any of those teams.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

But the interest is genuine and it likely means there’ll be other names in the mix before too long, though I don’t have those for you at the moment.

What’s clear, though, is that Spurs know they face a fight to keep a lot of this squad together, and while much of the speculation so far may be about the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, it’s also very likely that Sarr is someone they’ll also struggle to keep hold of this summer.