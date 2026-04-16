Premier League duo from rival clubs eyed by Liverpool to strengthen wide attacking positions

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Liverpool are looking to seriously shake up their attacking lineup this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, the Reds have set their sights on two highly impressive targets: Newcastle United’s electric winger Anthony Gordon and Everton’s dynamic forward Iliman Ndiaye.

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With Liverpool continuing to evolve under their current tactical setup, the club’s recruitment team is believed to be prioritising attackers capable of operating in multiple positions.

Injuries, fixture congestion, and the demands of competing across domestic and European competitions have highlighted the need for greater squad depth, particularly in wide areas.

Anthony Gordon is a long term Liverpool target

Gordon has enjoyed a significant rise in form since joining Newcastle United, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most energetic and direct wide attackers.

The England international’s pace, pressing ability, and work rate have made him a key component in Newcastle’s attacking system.

His willingness to track back defensively and contribute during transitions mirrors the qualities historically valued in Liverpool’s wide forwards.

The 25-year-old attacker has scored 17 goals for the Magpies this season.

Newcastle are likely to resist any attempts to lure Gordon away, particularly given his importance to their long-term plans.

Ndiaye offers versatility and Premier League experience

Alongside Gordon, Liverpool are believed to be evaluating Ndiaye, whose performances for Everton have attracted attention.

The Senegal international has demonstrated versatility across attacking roles, capable of operating as a winger, attacking midfielder, or central forward.

The Senegalese international brings a completely different flavor to the attack compared to Gordon. He is known for his close control, flair, and ability to weave through tight defensive blocks. Ndiaye could offer Liverpool a unique creative spark.

With Mohamed Salah leaving the club at the end of the season and the Reds looking to strengthen their wide attacking positions on both the right and the left side.

Adding a direct speedster and a technical dribbler would give the squad a wealth of tactical flexibility for the next campaign, something that the Reds desperately need.

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