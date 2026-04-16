Report: Arsenal and Chelsea locked in tug-of-war for defensive prodigy

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Como’s promising young defender Jacobo Ramón has emerged as one of the latest rising talents to attract attention from Europe’s elite clubs.



The 21-year-old Spanish centre-back is reportedly being monitored by several top sides, with Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs closely following his progress, according to TEAMtalk.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Ramón’s performances in Italy have placed him firmly on the radar of Premier League scouts, sparking early speculation about a potential summer move.

His rapid rise reflects Como’s growing reputation as a club capable of nurturing emerging players and preparing them for top-level competition.

The rise of Jacobo Ramón in Serie A

To understand the hype, we have to look back to the summer of 2025. Ramón made the bold decision to leave the comfort of Real Madrid, moving to Italy in a bargain €2.5 million deal to secure regular first-team minutes.

Less than a year later, the 6-foot-5 defender looks like the steal of the century.

He’s dominant in the air, surprisingly quick for his towering frame, and possesses the elite, composed passing ability that modern managers demand.

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the Serie A defender

It’s obvious why Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s recruitment team are circling.

Arsenal are always looking for technical depth to fortify their backline, while Chelsea’s entire project relies on hoarding the world’s best U-23 talent.

Unsurprisingly, they aren’t alone, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are also reportedly monitoring his situation.

However, there is a massive, Los Blancos-shaped elephant in the room.

When Real Madrid allowed Ramón to leave, they smartly protected their interests by inserting significant sell-on terms and a crucial buy-back clause.

They reportedly want him to wait until 2027 to return, prioritising a short-term contract extension for veteran Antonio Rüdiger right now.

This leaves the young Spaniard at a major career crossroads. He must decide whether to patiently bide his time in Italy for a dream return to Spain, or capitalise on his current momentum and make the lucrative jump to the Premier League immediately.

Arsenal ready to challenge Europe’s elite in record-breaking move for midfield prodigy