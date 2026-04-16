'He would be open to that' - Romano confirms Premier League manager wants Man United job

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been desperately searching for long-term stability.



The Red Devils will look for a permanent manager at the end of the season and while Michael Carrick would be a contender to get the job, they are also looking at other options in the market.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Following the troubles under former manager Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, the Premier League giants are now looking to avoid the mistakes they made in the past and before making any decision, they are ready to take their time to full assess their options.

With the club’s sporting hierarchy, led by figures like Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, watching closely, a highly intriguing candidate has emerged from the South Coast: Bournemouth’s departing mastermind, Andoni Iraola.

Romano confirms Iraola would be open to Man United move

Iraola’s name is suddenly generating serious buzz.

Having confirmed he will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of the season, the 43-year-old Spaniard is arguably the hottest managerial free agent on the market.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that while formal negotiations haven’t officially kicked off, Iraola is firmly “open” to taking the reins at Man United.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“From now to the end of the season, Man United will make a decision on their permanent manager, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Man Utd negotiating with Andoni Iraola.“

“If you ask me, ‘Would Andoni Iraola like to be the next Manchester United manager?’ I’m told that he would be open to that for sure. But at the moment, nothing more than this.“

“Let’s see what Man Utd decide to do with Michael Carrick, but the feeling remains optimistic and positive around him.”

Can Iraola take the Red Devils back to stability?

And why wouldn’t United be taking a look? Iraola has done a miraculous job with the Cherries.

Despite losing key talents like Antoine Semenyo, Milos Kerkez, and Dean Huijsen, he currently has Bournemouth riding a stunning 12-match unbeaten run in the league.

Iraola brings a high-octane, relentlessly aggressive pressing system that feels tailor-made for the modern Premier League.

Tactically speaking, his vertical, high-tempo style is a significant upgrade over Carrick’s more measured approach, offering the kind of clear, systematic identity United fans have been craving for a decade.

Securing that lucrative Champions League spot is the immediate priority, but establishing a long-term vision is what truly matters for INEOS.

Carrick may have the club’s DNA flowing through his veins, but Iraola possesses the modern tactical blueprint that could finally awaken the sleeping giant.

Man United leading race for €80m Man City-linked star as player pushes for move