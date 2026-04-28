Journalist breaks major update on £80m Manchester United transfer target

Manchester United target Adam Wharton could be on the move (Photo by Leila Coker/Getty Images)

Manchester United transfer target Adam Wharton is reportedly expected to be the next big departure out of Crystal Palace.

According to Alex Crook, the clear direction of travel at the moment seems to be that Wharton will be heading out of Selhurst Park, in a major boost for Man Utd and other interested clubs.

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Wharton has shone at Palace and his form has seen him strongly linked with the Red Devils for some time, as well as with other top clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea.

Interestingly, as fans now prepare to look into how to buy Manchester United vs Liverpool tickets for their upcoming clash, it may be that Wharton is now working to make up his mind about which one of them to join in the summer.

What would be the best move for Adam Wharton?

See the video below as Crook speaks to talkSPORT about Wharton’s future, with the England international expected to be on the move this summer, possibly along with goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

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Crook doesn’t mention any specific clubs, and it may be that no one’s leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Still, Wharton looks like he’d be a great addition to United as they look for a long-term replacement for the ageing Casemiro

Liverpool could also do well to add him to their squad, however, perhaps as an upgrade on the slightly inconsistent Alexis Mac Allister.

Wharton himself, however, might do well to consider MUFC as he’d probably be more guaranteed a key role at Old Trafford than at Anfield.

There’s perhaps also a surprise case for saying right now that United look in a slightly better shape than LFC this season.

The race for Champions League qualification

Both Liverpool and United look like they should make it into the Champions League, regardless of the result when they play this weekend.

Chelsea have also been linked with Wharton, but their recent dip in form surely means they’re no longer likely to be major contenders in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

It could therefore come down to a race between Liverpool and United, but for now the main certainty seems to be that Palace won’t be able to keep him.

This is yet another blow for the Eagles as they lost Eberechi Eze last summer, Marc Guehi in January, and are also set to see manager Oliver Glasner depart at the end of this season.