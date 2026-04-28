Pedro Neto of Chelsea is tackled by William Saliba of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Porto striker Oskar Pietuszewski.

The 17-year-old is highly rated at the Portuguese club, and he has attracted the attention of top teams with his performances.

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Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City keen on Oskar Pietuszewski

The 17-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he has a €60 million release clause in his contract. According to a report from Sports Boom, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in the player.

Arsenal believe he could be the ideal long-term acquisition, and they could submit an offer of €40 million (£35m).

On the other hand, Chelsea and Manchester City have been scouting him for Porto and the Polish under-21 national team. Manchester City could look to sign the player and loan him back to the Portuguese club for a season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Pietuszewski has a contract with the Portuguese club until 2029, and Porto has no intention of letting him leave. They are hoping to offer him a new contract that would increase his release clause to €80-100 million. It will make it very difficult for the English clubs to get the deal done if that happens.

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What next for Pietuszewski?

It remains to be seen whether the Polish striker is ready to commit to the Portuguese club for the long term. It could close doors for him as far as a move to the Premier League is concerned right now.

That said, Pietuszewski is a young player and needs to play regularly at a high level to continue his development. He should focus on regular opportunities at Porto now. He will have plenty of opportunities to move to an elite club in future.

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