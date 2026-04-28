"Firmly on Mikel Arteta's radar" - Journalist reveals major Arsenal transfer update

Mikel Arteta and Alex Crook (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have an interest in the potential transfer of Bournemouth forward Junior Eli Kroupi as Mikel Arteta has been impressed by him this season.

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The Gunners have had issues up front this season as summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has mostly been a bit of a disappointment, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have both spent a lot of time out injured.

Kroupi, meanwhile, has seemingly caught Arteta’s eye after scoring both home and away against Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

That’s according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook in the video below…

Discussing Kroupi’s future, Crook revealed that Arteta has the Frenchman firmly on his radar, though he probably won’t come cheap as there’s no release clause in his contract like there was with other recent Cherries sales Dean Huijsen and Antoine Semenyo.

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Arsenal join race for Eli Junior Kroupi transfer, but won’t be alone

It now seems that a host of top clubs, Arsenal included, are chasing Kroupi ahead of this summer, with the talented 19-year-old bagging an impressive 11 goals in 29 league matches.

Our most recent information was that Liverpool and Chelsea were showing the strongest interest in Kroupi, but it now seems the list of suitors is growing.

The report above links Kroupi with Arsenal, while there’s apparently also been contact from Manchester City, as per Sacha Tavolieri in his column for Sky.

Kroupi will probably have his pick of top clubs if he is to leave Bournemouth, but it will be interesting to see if anyone comes in with a big enough offer.

Meanwhile, it’s not the easiest choice for the player as he needs to ensure he can carry on playing regularly as it would be a shame to stall his development after showing so much promise in the Premier League this term.