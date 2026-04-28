Top reporter confirms Arsenal transfer talks with "extraordinary" 28 G/A star

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly held talks on the player side as they eye an ambitious transfer move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

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The Argentina international has been in superb form this season, scoring 19 goals and contributing nine assists in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

Now it seems the Gunners are seriously exploring a potential move to sign Alvarez, with Ben Jacobs reporting that they’ve had meetings with the player or those around him.

See below as Jacobs discusses Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez, whilst Simeone is also quoted as confirming interest in his star player, who he described as “extraordinary”…

?? Diego Simeone on Julian Alvarez's future. "I’m not inside Julian Alvarez’s head. But it’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona." As previously reported, Atleti will fight to keep Alvarez this summer… pic.twitter.com/jQoiLeOyoy — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 28, 2026

Julian Alvarez signing is just what Arsenal need

Alvarez would surely be the dream signing for Arsenal to give them the upgrade they need up front next season.

A complete striker, Alvarez has great shooting technique, posing a threat both inside and outside the box, while he can create as well.

The 26-year-old has also already shown he can do it in the Premier League, having been a squad player at Manchester City, so it shouldn’t be too big an adjustment coming back to English football.

Julian Alvarez TOTAL SCORE: 18/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements **** Career phase *** Squad need *****

Overall, we’ve given Alvarez an 18/25 with our Transfer Fit rating system, so that really looks like one the north London giants should explore.

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Alvarez loses points for likely being expensive, while he’s also not the youngest, but overall he’s performed really well and gives AFC a clear upgrade in an area that’s been a problem for them all season.

It will certainly be intriguing to now see how Alvarez performers against Mikel Arteta’s side with Atletico in this week’s Champions League semi-final.