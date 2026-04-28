(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination for the 26-year-old Argentine international, and Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, has now claimed that it is no surprise that top clubs like Arsenal are interested in the South American.

“It’s normal that a player like Julián is wanted by Arsenal, PSG and Barca,” he said via El Chiringuito.

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Julian Alvarez is an elite striker

The 2022 World Cup winner has been outstanding for Atletico Madrid, and he is undoubtedly one of the best centre-forwards in Europe right now. It is natural for top teams to want to secure his signature.

Arsenal needs more quality in the attack, and the 26-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition. He has played in England for Manchester City and could adapt quickly, making an immediate impact at the London club.

Even though they have invested in Viktor Gyokeres, they need a more technically gifted forward who can consistently score and create opportunities for his teammates.

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Alvarez could transform Arsenal

Alvarez is a complete forward who will help score goals and open up opportunities in the final third. He’s also lethal with his free kicks, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. He has 19 goals and nine assists this season.

The player is at the peak of his career, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince him to return to the Premier League. They have a formidable team and are regularly fighting for major trophies. Alvarez could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Meanwhile, the striker is likely to be an expensive acquisition. Atletico Madrid will not want to sell him easily, and Arsenal might have to break their transfer record in order to get the deal done.