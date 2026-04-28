Martin Odegaard reacts after Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has played down transfer speculation over his future after being asked about a possible move away.

The Norway international is understood by CaughtOffside to be one of the candidates for a big sale at the Emirates Stadium this summer, though our report also made it clear he’s not personally pushing to leave.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Odegaard would probably not speak openly about his potential departure at this stage of the season anyway, and he has also insisted he’s not aware of where the story has come from.

See below for Odegaard’s quote reported by journalist James Benge on X…

Odegaard on speculation over his future: I don’t know where that’s coming from. My mindset is about just doing what I can every day to do something special. There’s always going to be speculation… it’s not something I know anything about. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 28, 2026

“Odegaard on speculation over his future: I don’t know where that’s coming from. My mindset is about just doing what I can every day to do something special. There’s always going to be speculation… it’s not something I know anything about,” Benge posted.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

What next for Martin Odegaard?

Odegaard is an important player for Arsenal, but it perhaps makes sense for the Gunners to think about his situation after an injury-hit campaign.

Even if the 27-year-old can be a world class player on his day, he just doesn’t seem to be capable of staying fit anymore and impacting games in quite the same way he used to.

Arsenal spent a lot on new signings last summer, so it might be that they’ll need to be more careful this year and make some major sales before further additions.

From that point of view, it could make sense for AFC to consider offers for Odegaard if anyone came in with a big enough bid.

Still, this will likely be resolved later, with all focus now on Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League semi-finals and Premier League title race run-in.