Report: Manchester United transfer target to be offered improved deal

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly not ready to sell Manchester United transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni and instead want to offer him a new and improved contract.

The France international has recently been linked with Man Utd in a report from the Telegraph, but it seems that conflicting information is now emerging.

According to Foot Mercato, there is not currently any indication that Real want to allow Tchouameni to leave, as they see him as a key player who’s improved a lot this season.

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The report states that Los Blancos could instead open talks with Tchouameni over a new deal with a salary increase.

Needless to say, this could be a blow for United, but numerous other midfielders have also been linked with the Red Devils in recent times.

Aurelien Tchouameni transfer blow but who else could Man United sign?

Tchouameni has shone during his time at the Bernabeu and could have been a fine signing for United, but there are also plenty of other good options out there.

We’ve previously ranked United’s midfield targets here, with names like Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton perhaps likely to be options to watch out for this summer.

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MUFC will need to get their midfield signings right ahead of next season, as it looks like it’s going to be tough replacing the ageing Casemiro, who is leaving as a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Tchouameni could have been ideal, but it’s perhaps also not the worst idea for United to look at players like Anderson and Wharton due to them already being proven in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, there could be another departure this summer in the form of Manuel Ugarte, so it may be that the club will require two new additions in that area of their squad.