A footage has emerged showing club captain Dani Carvajal appearing to mock Trent Alexander-Arnold during a recent fixture.

The clip, which has quickly gone viral on social media, captures a tense sideline moment that highlights the growing scrutiny surrounding the English international’s defensive efforts in Spain.

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Dani Carvajal mocks Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending

The incident occurred during Real Madrid’s latest outing, where Alexander-Arnold was caught out of position during a dangerous counter-attack.

As the former Liverpool man began a slow, languid jog back toward his own goal rather than a full-tilt sprint, cameras panned to the bench.

A visibly animated Dani Carvajal was seen gesturing toward the pitch, seemingly imitating the right-back’s walking pace with a sarcastic expression.

The veteran Spaniard, known for his relentless work rate and “win-at-all-costs” mentality, appeared to be pointing out the lack of urgency to the coaching staff and fellow substitutes.

For a club captain to so publicly demonstrate frustration with a teammate’s application, even from the dugout, suggests that all may not be well inside the dressing room.

Watch the video here:

??| Footage shows Trent walking back instead of tracking back, with Dani Carvajal reacting on the bench. He mocks it by copying Trent’s slow walk with his fingers. ? pic.twitter.com/JjgKLS2hRD — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 27, 2026

Real Madrid captain Carvajal caught mocking Alexander-Arnold for walking his way back to defend. Something is rotten inside that dressing room. pic.twitter.com/rJqu7aS99S — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 27, 2026

Trent has always been criticised for his defending

The criticism regarding Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability is not new.

Throughout his trophy-laden career at Anfield, the right-back was frequently lauded for his generational crossing and playmaking abilities while simultaneously being panned for his positioning and defending.

While Jurgen Klopp often protected the defender by citing tactical trade-offs, the unforgiving environment of the Bernabéu offers no such shield.

In La Liga, where tactical discipline is paramount, his perceived lack of defensive bite has become a lightning rod for local media and, evidently, his own teammates.

Trent has struggled since leaving Liverpool

Since his controversial move to the Spanish capital from Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to replicate the form that made him a Premier League icon.

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Adapting to a new league is rarely easy, but the defensive expectations of the Madrid faithful have placed him under a microscope.

Injuries have not helped him either, with the scouse right-back suffering multiple injuries since joining the Spanish capital.

With Carvajal, the man he was arguably brought in to eventually succeed, openly mocking his tracking back, the pressure on Trent has reached a fever pitch.

He will need to significantly sharpen his defensive output if he is to win over the Madridismo and silence the doubters within his own dressing room.